Major Crackdown: Telangana Police Nab Two Maoist Operatives

In a joint operation, Telangana Police arrested two CPI (Maoist) members, Oyam Bhoodu and Podiyam Raame, near Kothagudem Bus Stand. Both suspects have a history of violent acts against authorities. Officials stress intensified efforts to thwart Maoist activities across state borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Bhadradri Kothagudem District Police of Telangana, in collaboration with Chhattisgarh's Special Party Police and Maharashtra Police, apprehended two active members of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) party during a vehicle inspection near Kothagudem Bus Stand, as confirmed by authorities on Monday.

The detainees, identified as Oyam Bhoody, also known as Lokesh, aged 30, and Podiyam Raame, alias Shilpa, aged 25, held roles as an Area Committee Member and a party member respectively. Both individuals are implicated in numerous violent operations against security forces, involving the deployment of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and setting ambushes for police units.

An official statement detailed that Oyam Bhoodu had engaged in laying a 4 kg IED near Kowande Police Station, targeting police personnel, and participated in a deadly ambush in 2020, resulting in the deaths of two officers. With an extensive criminal record covering 90 cases, including violations of multiple laws, he remains a key target for law enforcement.

Podiyam Raame, affiliated since 2018, shares a similarly notorious record, being involved in the same ambush as Bhoodu and other attacks against police in forested areas. The official report cites her involvement in 67 criminal cases, heightening the focus on Maoist activity spanning multiple states.

The arrests signal a broader strategy to restrict banned CPI (Maoist) member activities within Telangana, emphasizing strengthened surveillance and intelligence frameworks. Authorities continue urging Maoist cadres to surrender, promoting a government rehabilitation policy to facilitate their reintegration into society.

