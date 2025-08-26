Left Menu

Horrific Murder in Telangana: Husband Arrested for Killing Pregnant Wife

In a gruesome incident in Telangana, a 27-year-old man was arrested for murdering his pregnant wife, chopping her body into pieces, and disposing of them in the Musi River. The suspect, Mahender Reddy, has been charged with murder following domestic violence rooted in longstanding marital discord.

Horrific Murder in Telangana: Husband Arrested for Killing Pregnant Wife
PV Padmaja DCP Malkajgiri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Medipally Police have apprehended a 27-year-old man in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, accused of murdering his pregnant wife and dismembering her body. The chilling crime unfolded with the remains being discarded in the Musi River, officials revealed on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Samala Mahender Reddy, a bike taxi rider from East Balaji Hills in Boduppal, originally hails from Vikarabad. He wed 21-year-old B Swathi, his neighbor from the same village, in January 2024. Their marriage, held at Arya Samaj in Kukatpally, defied parental wishes, and they later moved to Hyderabad.

Persistent domestic strife marked their union, exacerbated by a miscarriage and a subsequent pregnancy. As tensions mounted, Reddy allegedly strangled his wife following a quarrel, resorting to an axe for further brutality. Legal action ensued under charges paralleling old IPC codes 302 and 201, confirming the incident as a case of domestic violence turned deadly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

