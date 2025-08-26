Maximize Your Car Insurance with Zero Depreciation Cover

Many car owners mistakenly think their insurance covers everything post-accident, but often discover it pays out based on depreciated vehicle value. Zero depreciation cover can prevent these surprise expenses, especially for parts like bumpers and doors, ensuring a smoother claims process and potentially better settlements.

Zero depreciation cover, an optional add-on to your car insurance, ensures full payment for damaged parts without deducting for depreciation. This contrasts with standard policies where claims are adjusted for wear and tear. Especially beneficial for newer or luxury cars, zero depreciation minimizes out-of-pocket costs but comes with a higher premium.

This coverage is ideal for owners of new, luxury, or sports cars, offering protection against depreciation costs in claims. Notably, it's only available for vehicles up to seven years old and generally permits limited claims per policy term, with increased premiums still saving more than typical repairs cost.

(With inputs from agencies.)