Uttarakhand's Bold War on Drugs: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Strategic Directives

In a decisive move to combat drug trafficking, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday morning with police and senior officials. He urged the Anti-Narcotic Task Force to intensify its measures against drug peddlers statewide. Dhami emphasized the importance of a stringent crackdown across all borders.

The Chief Minister shared details on social media, underscoring the need for increased night checks and vigilance. He advocated for the enhanced promotion of the '1933' drug-free helpline to ensure broader public participation in drug enforcement initiatives. Dhami further insisted on making drug awareness programs more dynamic and expansive.

To bolster these efforts, CM Dhami instructed the formation of joint workshops involving health, education, police, social welfare, and youth departments. Additionally, the Dhami administration's Operation Kalanemi aims to identify and penalize anti-social elements misusing their anonymity. The operation has already achieved notable success, with thousands verified and hundreds arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)