Uttarakhand's Bold War on Drugs: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Strategic Directives

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for rigorous measures against drug peddlers, instructing the Anti-Narcotic Task Force to bolster their efforts. Emphasizing public engagement, CM Dhami announced plans to enhance the drug-free helpline and organize inter-departmental workshops to intensify the state's drug prevention strategies.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move to combat drug trafficking, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday morning with police and senior officials. He urged the Anti-Narcotic Task Force to intensify its measures against drug peddlers statewide. Dhami emphasized the importance of a stringent crackdown across all borders.

The Chief Minister shared details on social media, underscoring the need for increased night checks and vigilance. He advocated for the enhanced promotion of the '1933' drug-free helpline to ensure broader public participation in drug enforcement initiatives. Dhami further insisted on making drug awareness programs more dynamic and expansive.

To bolster these efforts, CM Dhami instructed the formation of joint workshops involving health, education, police, social welfare, and youth departments. Additionally, the Dhami administration's Operation Kalanemi aims to identify and penalize anti-social elements misusing their anonymity. The operation has already achieved notable success, with thousands verified and hundreds arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

