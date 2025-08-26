Left Menu

Uttarakhand Pushes for Swadeshi Goods and Expands Heli Services

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami advocates using local products to bolster Uttarakhand's economy and announces new heli services under the Udan scheme. The central government supports this initiative, selecting Heritage Aviation for key routes. Rail expansions are also under consideration, further enhancing regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:40 IST
Uttarakhand Pushes for Swadeshi Goods and Expands Heli Services
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has taken significant strides in economic growth and infrastructure by urging officials to promote locally manufactured goods, a move aimed at invigorating the state's economy and promoting the Swadeshi movement.

In a recent meeting, Dhami emphasized that prioritizing local products aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, boosting employment prospects and self-sufficiency among the youth. In parallel, new heli services under the Udan scheme will enhance connectivity with a Pithoragarh-Munsyari route expected to debut by September 30.

This development comes as Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed Heritage Aviation's role in operating these services, marking a significant step forward. Concurrently, plans for additional heli routes and a feasibility study for a special train service underscore the state's commitment to connectivity and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Past: Rediscovering Stone Age Settlements Under the Sea

Unveiling the Past: Rediscovering Stone Age Settlements Under the Sea

 Global
2
Trump's Fed Shake-Up: Dollar Slides Amid Central Bank Tensions

Trump's Fed Shake-Up: Dollar Slides Amid Central Bank Tensions

 Global
3
Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Mysterious Death in Forest

Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Mysterious Death in Forest

 India
4
Waaree Energies Secures Major US Solar Module Order

Waaree Energies Secures Major US Solar Module Order

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025