Uttarakhand Pushes for Swadeshi Goods and Expands Heli Services

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has taken significant strides in economic growth and infrastructure by urging officials to promote locally manufactured goods, a move aimed at invigorating the state's economy and promoting the Swadeshi movement.

In a recent meeting, Dhami emphasized that prioritizing local products aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, boosting employment prospects and self-sufficiency among the youth. In parallel, new heli services under the Udan scheme will enhance connectivity with a Pithoragarh-Munsyari route expected to debut by September 30.

This development comes as Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed Heritage Aviation's role in operating these services, marking a significant step forward. Concurrently, plans for additional heli routes and a feasibility study for a special train service underscore the state's commitment to connectivity and economic growth.

