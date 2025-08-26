Dharamshala's Fragile Future: Experts Call for Urgent Infrastructure Overhaul

In the picturesque hill town of Dharamshala, experts are sounding alarms about the pressing need for enhanced infrastructure amidst growing threats of landslides. The town's fragile future is underscored by its deficient drainage systems and unchecked urbanization. Former Geological Survey of India director LN Aggarwal emphasized the necessity of geologist-verified construction practices, warning that the current trajectory could lead to a 'bleak' future.

Aggarwal highlighted a critical oversight—the absence of mandatory geological opinions on construction projects, which has resulted in unsafe practices even in government projects. The unchecked construction load has intensified, exacerbating the risk of landslides due to inadequate drainage, with water seeping into varying soil layers, weakening them.

Geographer Dr. Vishal Nehria echoed these concerns, pointing to the saturated carrying capacity of Dharamshala—a town originally assessed to support 25,000 people but now overwhelmed. He critiqued modern drainage for neglecting traditional methods that effectively managed rainwater. As landslides disrupt major routes, the lack of coordinated, sustainable development strategies poses severe risks. The call for immediate, expert-led response is louder than ever.