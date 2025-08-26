Modi Unveils Ambitious Development Projects Across Gujarat to Propel India Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant address from Ahmedabad, unveiled a slew of development initiatives amounting to Rs 5477 crore for areas including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Mehsana. These projects are part of Modi's ambitious vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by India's 100th independence anniversary in 2047.

In Ahmedabad, Modi inaugurated multiple projects including a Rs 608 crore electricity distribution system, slum redevelopment at Ramapir Tekra, and several infrastructure enhancements. Gandhinagar and Mehsana also saw significant investments, with projects focusing on railway and urban development, including the flagging off of two new trains.

Highlighting the importance of self-reliance, Modi encouraged the adoption of 'Vocal for Local,' urging citizens to only purchase indigenous products. He drew on cultural symbols like Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy to reinforce the push for a self-sufficient nation. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel supported the initiatives, celebrating the success of 'Operation Sindoor' as a testament to India's defensive prowess under Modi's leadership.

