KFin Technologies Settles Regulatory Case with Sebi

KFin Technologies has settled a case with Sebi by paying Rs 87.7 lakh after being accused of regulatory non-compliance. The settlement followed an inspection and subsequent discussions. While Sebi will not pursue enforcement, it reserves the right to take action if further violations occur or past misrepresentations are found.
KFin Technologies, facing accusations of regulatory non-compliance, has settled matters with the markets watchdog Sebi by paying a settlement amount of Rs 87.7 lakh.
The case was initiated after an inspection revealed several lapses, including failure in due diligence in processing dematerialisation of shares and ignoring compliance norms involving PAN and bank details.
Although the current enforcement proceedings are closed, Sebi retains the option for future action upon discovering any misrepresentations or breaches by the company.
