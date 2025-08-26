KFin Technologies Settles Regulatory Case with Sebi

KFin Technologies, facing accusations of regulatory non-compliance, has settled matters with the markets watchdog Sebi by paying a settlement amount of Rs 87.7 lakh.

The case was initiated after an inspection revealed several lapses, including failure in due diligence in processing dematerialisation of shares and ignoring compliance norms involving PAN and bank details.

Although the current enforcement proceedings are closed, Sebi retains the option for future action upon discovering any misrepresentations or breaches by the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)