Tributes and Transformations: Haryana's Vision for Education

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paid tribute to former CM Bansi Lal, highlighting his contributions to the state's development. Alongside, Saini announced initiatives to boost higher education, particularly for girls, aiming to establish colleges within a 20 km radius, strengthening access and opportunities in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:25 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tributes to former Chief Minister Chaudhary Bansi Lal on his birth anniversary, recognizing his pivotal role in shaping modern Haryana during the Monsoon Session of the Vidhan Sabha.

Describing Bansi Lal as a 'Vikas Purush,' Saini highlighted his significant contributions. Bansi Lal served as Chief Minister four times, impacting Haryana for over 11 years. His political career spanned nearly five decades, with tenures in the Haryana Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha, and ministerial roles in Defence, Transport, and Railways.

Saini also emphasized the state government's educational initiatives. He announced plans for accessible education, with new colleges for girls within a 20 km radius, exemplified by Palwal district's educational facilities, which have significantly expanded access since 2015, with a focus on empowering youth through quality education.

