Gautam Solar's Ratings Surge: Powering Ahead in Renewable Energy

Gautam Solar has received a significant ratings upgrade from Crisil, moving from a long-term rating of 'BBB+/Stable' to 'A-/Stable'.

This marks a testament to the company's solid financial foundation and growth trajectory in the renewable energy market.

With over 28 years of experience, Gautam Solar is expanding its module manufacturing capacity to 5 GWp by FY2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)