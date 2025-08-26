Left Menu

Gautam Solar's Ratings Surge: Powering Ahead in Renewable Energy

Gautam Solar has been upgraded by Crisil to a higher long-term rating, reflecting its strong financials and reputable position in the renewable energy sector. The company aims to boost its solar module capacity significantly, underlining its commitment to growth and industry leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:48 IST
Gautam Solar's Ratings Surge: Powering Ahead in Renewable Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Solar has received a significant ratings upgrade from Crisil, moving from a long-term rating of 'BBB+/Stable' to 'A-/Stable'.

This marks a testament to the company's solid financial foundation and growth trajectory in the renewable energy market.

With over 28 years of experience, Gautam Solar is expanding its module manufacturing capacity to 5 GWp by FY2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Faces Deluge: Schools Shut Amid Torrential Rains

Punjab Faces Deluge: Schools Shut Amid Torrential Rains

 India
2
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Landmark Domestic Violence Ruling

Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Landmark Domestic Violence Ruling

 India
3
Bangladeshi Man Arrested in India for Identity Fraud

Bangladeshi Man Arrested in India for Identity Fraud

 India
4
Karnataka's Controversial Apology: Power, Politics, and Patriotism

Karnataka's Controversial Apology: Power, Politics, and Patriotism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025