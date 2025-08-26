Gautam Solar's Ratings Surge: Powering Ahead in Renewable Energy
Gautam Solar has been upgraded by Crisil to a higher long-term rating, reflecting its strong financials and reputable position in the renewable energy sector. The company aims to boost its solar module capacity significantly, underlining its commitment to growth and industry leadership.
Gautam Solar has received a significant ratings upgrade from Crisil, moving from a long-term rating of 'BBB+/Stable' to 'A-/Stable'.
This marks a testament to the company's solid financial foundation and growth trajectory in the renewable energy market.
With over 28 years of experience, Gautam Solar is expanding its module manufacturing capacity to 5 GWp by FY2025-26.
