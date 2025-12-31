Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Reaffirms Commitment to Democracy on Congress Foundation Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized listening to the people and protecting the Constitution in his Foundation Day message. As the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi vowed to continue the fight for democracy, describing Congress as the voice of India's soul, advocating truth, justice, and equality.

On Congress Foundation Day, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, reinforced his commitment to upholding India's democratic values. He emphasized that the past year centered on 'listening to our people' and 'speaking truth to power,' actions guided by the belief in the Constitution's protective role for every Indian.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi assured supporters that the upcoming year would be a renewed endeavor to reclaim democracy. He extended greetings to Congress workers nationwide, highlighting the party's historic legacy and its steadfast stance against hatred, injustice, and dictatorship.

Gandhi articulated that the Congress party, established on December 28, 1885, continues to serve as the voice of India's spirit, committed to defending the weak and advocating for truth, courage, and constitutional protection. His posts across platforms expressed respect for the foundational sacrifices that won India's freedom and established enduring democratic values.

