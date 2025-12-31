RSS Chief Bhagwat's Engaging Visit to Bhopal: A Focus on Social Harmony and Youth Empowerment

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to undertake a two-day visit to Bhopal, where he will engage with a diverse audience, including social and religious leaders, youths, and women. The visit, scheduled for January 2 and 3, marks his fifth trip to Madhya Pradesh in just 10 months, underscoring a focus on fostering social cohesion.

During his stay, Bhagwat will participate in several key events: a 'Yuva Samvad' forum for youth interaction, a 'Pramukhjan Goshthi' with prominent citizens, a 'Samajik Sadbhav Baithak' promoting social harmony, and a 'Shakti Samvad' aimed at empowering women. These interactions will take place at notable venues such as the Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium and Ravindra Bhavan.

In addition to reflecting on the RSS's century-long journey, the discussions will address current societal challenges, offering insights into the role of individuals in nation-building. His visit is anticipated to provide valuable perspectives on the RSS and its continued impact on contemporary India.

(With inputs from agencies.)