India to Enforce Strict Law on Seed and Pesticide Sale

The Indian government plans to introduce a law to tackle the sale of fake seeds and pesticides. Companies will be liable for damages to farmers from crop failures due to substandard products. Enhancements in agricultural education and certifications for organic farming are also underway to support farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahilyanagar | Updated: 31-12-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 23:05 IST
The Indian government is gearing up to introduce a strict law aimed at clamping down on the sale of counterfeit seeds and pesticides. The law will make companies financially accountable if substandard products cause crop failures, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced.

Speaking at a gathering in Maharashtra, Chouhan revealed that the proposed Seed and Pesticide Law would include penal actions against offending companies. He also released Rs 367 crore for the state's agriculture sector under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

The minister emphasized the necessity of modernizing agricultural education to keep pace with technological advancements and expressed plans to establish an effective certification for organic farming, to double the earning potential of farmers. Relief funds for flood-affected farmers and measures against artificial shortages and black marketing were also highlighted.

