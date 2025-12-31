Collision Chaos in Chamoli: 88 Injured in Tunnel Train Mishap
A collision between two loco trains in the under-construction Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydropower project's tunnel in Chamoli left 88 injured. The trains, used to transport workers and materials, collided two kilometers inside the tunnel. Authorities are launching a magisterial inquiry to prevent future incidents.
- Country:
- India
An unfortunate collision between two loco trains inside the tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydropower project in Chamoli has left 88 people injured, prompting a magisterial inquiry. The accident happened at 8.30 pm on Tuesday at the TBM site managed by THDC (India).
One loco train carrying workers collided with another transporting materials roughly two kilometers inside the tunnel. Both trains were part of a local transportation system, unrelated to Indian Railways. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister has ensured the injured receive adequate medical treatment. Most injuries are minor, with 84 out of 88 treated on site.
Chamoli District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police inspected the accident site and urged stricter safety protocols. The Railways clarified the trains involved were used for local project work in constructing a hydroelectric power project aimed to generate 444 megawatts of electricity.
