Delhi Police Dismantles Cryptocurrency Fraud Network

Delhi Police's Cyber Cell has dismantled a cryptocurrency fraud network, arresting key members and rescuing duped investors. The operation began with a complaint from a defrauded stationery shop owner, leading to multiple arrests and the identification of mule corporate accounts used in the fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has successfully dismantled an online investment fraud network, capturing its mastermind and associates who allegedly defrauded investors through fake cryptocurrency schemes. This breakthrough comes after a complaint from a victim, a 47-year-old stationery shop owner from Mahendru Enclave, who lost Rs 39.5 lakh through a sham crypto platform.

In the course of the investigation, authorities traced a mule corporate account at a bank in Karol Bagh, which had been credited with Rs 10,00,000 on February 17, 2025, from defrauded funds. This account, linked to at least nine grievances on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, belonged to Krishan Kumar, also known as Monu, from Paharganj. After evading capture by frequently changing his location and contact details, Krishan Kumar was apprehended on August 20, leading to the arrest of his associate Deepu from Gopalpur the following day.

Further investigation exposed that Deepu orchestrated the opening of mule accounts. With Deepu's help, mule accounts were arranged under the guise of receiving gaming funds. Associates like Irfan monitored these accounts, while Arvind coordinated with fraudsters for money routing. Arvind, who was in judicial custody for another case, was instrumental in the network's operations. Subsequently, Irfan was also apprehended, as police continue their thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

