"Progressing rapidly towards expanding Pantnagar, Dehradun Airports to an international level," Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that they are progressing rapidly towards expanding Pantnagar and Dehradun Airports to an international level and stressed that Chinyalisaur Airport is crucial from a Char Dham Yatra point of view. "We are progressing rapidly towards expanding Pantnagar and Dehradun Airports to an international level... Chinyalisaur Airport is important from the perspective of Char Dham Yatra, and when the army develops it, it will be useful for the people," Dhami said on Tuesday.

His statement comes a day after it was announced that the Indian Air Force will operate the airstrips of Chinyalisaur (Uttarkashi) and Gauchar (Chamoli). Pithoragarh airport will be operated by the Airport Authority of India and the government is also going to expand Pithoragarh Airport, which will cost Rs 450 crore. The state government is emphasising expanding air services in the border districts. With this, the strategic needs, along with the local residents, can also be met. In this sequence, the state government has given in-principle consent to hand over the operation of the airstrips located in Chinyalisaur (Uttarkashi) and Gauchar (Chamoli) to the Indian Air Force, according to a statement by the Uttarakhand Chief Ministers Office.

Dhami today visited the state assembly, conducted an inspection, and engaged with the staff to discuss ongoing activities. He said, "I visited various offices and observed what arrangements can be made to address public issues." In a meeting at his official residence today he directed the officials to promote the use of goods manufactured in the state.

He also held a meeting with police and senior officials at his official residence this morning to realize the resolution of "Drugs Free Uttarakhand According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, he said that it is "our resolve that the people of the state should be motivated to use local products, so that the faith in Swadeshi is strengthened and the economy of the state can get new momentum and strength.

"The Chief Minister said, "I have full faith that all the people of the state will give priority to goods manufactured in the country by assimilating the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will not only increase employment and self-employment opportunities for our youth, but we will also all participate in realising the dream of a self-reliant India." Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is set to expand its heli connectivity, with a new helicopter service between Pithoragarh and Munsyari expected to start by September 30 under the Udan scheme. The central government has selected Heritage Aviation to operate the service on this route.

Dhami had recently sought cooperation from Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in expanding heli services in the state. In this sequence, the Union Minister has written a letter to the Chief Minister informing that Heritage Aviation has been selected for the Pithoragarh-Munsyari-Pithoragarh heli service under the Udan scheme. (ANI)

