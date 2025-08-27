Ganesh Chaturthi Kicks Off Nationwide Amidst Joy and Devotion

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi has begun across India with lively devotion as the nation welcomes this revered festival. From Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram, cities thronged with devotees offering prayers, participating in aartis, and engaging in traditional rituals synonymous with this festive period.

The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai witnessed a massive influx of worshippers paying their respects, a scene mirrored in Pune where the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Bhavan became a hub of religious fervor. Drums and dhols echoed through the streets, marking the ten-day festival's opening, which will conclude with Anantha Chaturdashi.

In Nagpur and Ahmedabad, the spiritual enthusiasm was palpable as large gatherings converged at local temples. The grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi was equally evident in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli and Assam's Guwahati, where devotees prayed for blessings from the God of New Beginnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)