During the vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai, Israel's Consul General Yaniv Revach paid a visit to the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja, offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. On this auspicious occasion, Revach extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who prepares to celebrate his 76th birthday on September 17.

Speaking to the media, Revach expressed his excitement over witnessing such a significant festival and highlighted the unique dual celebration—honoring Lord Ganesha and Prime Minister Modi. He emphasized the importance of spiritual blessings for India's progress and the Prime Minister's well-being, wishing Modi continued strength and wisdom in his leadership.

Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi, applauding the deep-rooted bilateral relations between India and Russia. Putin praised Modi's direct involvement in enhancing these strategic partnerships, while also expressing gratitude for the hospitality he received during his diplomatic visit to India preceding his message.