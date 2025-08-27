Massive Relief Operation Underway in Landslide-hit Jammu and Kashmir

In response to catastrophic landslides induced by relentless rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian military and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have orchestrated a major relief campaign. Key to these efforts are C-130 and IL-76 aircraft, departing from Hindon, loaded with NDRF personnel and essential supplies, heading to Jammu.

Chinook and Mi-17 V5 helicopters stand ready at strategic locations such as Jammu, Udhampur, Srinagar, and Pathankot. These versatile aircraft are crucial to swift operations, ensuring the delivery of personnel, medical supplies, and essential equipment to remote regions. This collaborative rescue mission prominently features NDRF, the Army, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), making vital efforts to access and aid those stranded by landslides and floods.

Efforts involve providing food, shelter, medical care, and crucial supplies. Emergency operation centers have been established by district administrators to streamline these processes. Amidst ongoing operations, the severe weather has resulted in thirty fatalities near the Vaishno Devi shrine. Communication breakdowns persist, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighting connectivity challenges exacerbated by adverse weather, which continues to hinder normalcy and assistance efforts.

