Investigation into Mysterious Bear Death and Capture in Chamoli

A deceased female bear has been discovered in Chamoli district, as authorities also trapped a living bear in Pokhri tehsil, forest officials confirmed on Saturday.

The carcass, located on Wednesday among dense foliage along the Gopeshwar-Mandal bypass, was examined by forest officials who confirmed her gender. An autopsy suggested the bear died of rib fractures, possibly from a fall, noted Badrinath Divisional Forest Officer Sarvesh Kumar Dubey, who also oversees the Kedarnath Wildlife Forest Division.

Friday night saw the capture of a six-year-old bear in Bhikona village. The forest department set traps following repeated attacks and bear sightings in the area, incidents that have alarmed residents, especially after schoolchildren faced bear encounters on their way to school.

