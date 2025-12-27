Presidential Visit Sparks Tight Security and Traffic Curbs in Jharkhand
President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Jharkhand includes attending centenary celebrations and a convocation ceremony. In response, enhanced security measures and traffic restrictions have been implemented. The event sees a deployment of 2,000 security personnel and restricted airspace, while traffic within Ranchi is strategically redirected.
- Country:
- India
Security measures have been intensified in Jharkhand as President Droupadi Murmu prepares for her visit, officials announced on Saturday. Murmu is set to land at Ranchi's Birsa Munda International Airport on Monday and travel on to Jamshedpur by helicopter.
During her time in the industrial city in East Singhbhum district, President Murmu will participate in the centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script of the Santali language and will speak at the 15th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur. She will retire at Lok Bhavan in Ranchi overnight.
The visit necessitates strict security arrangements, including a no-fly zone, and involves close coordination between law enforcement and local administrations to manage traffic diversions and ensure public safety.
- READ MORE ON:
- President
- Jharkhand
- Droupadi Murmu
- security
- traffic
- Ranchi
- Jamshedpur
- visit
- Ol Chiki
- NIT
ALSO READ
Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in the Spotlight
Cracking Down on Cross-Border Narcotics: Arrest of Nigerian Trafficker in India
Cold Wave Forces School Closures in Ranchi District
Akhilesh Yadav's Critique: Traffic Chaos in Lucknow Amid VVIP Visits
Codeine Cough Syrup Crackdown: Pharmacy Owner Arrested in Alleged Trafficking Racket