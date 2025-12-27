Presidential Visit Sparks Tight Security and Traffic Curbs in Jharkhand

Security measures have been intensified in Jharkhand as President Droupadi Murmu prepares for her visit, officials announced on Saturday. Murmu is set to land at Ranchi's Birsa Munda International Airport on Monday and travel on to Jamshedpur by helicopter.

During her time in the industrial city in East Singhbhum district, President Murmu will participate in the centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script of the Santali language and will speak at the 15th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur. She will retire at Lok Bhavan in Ranchi overnight.

The visit necessitates strict security arrangements, including a no-fly zone, and involves close coordination between law enforcement and local administrations to manage traffic diversions and ensure public safety.