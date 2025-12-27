Left Menu

Melbourne Pitch Criticism Ignites Debate on Fairness in Cricket

England captain Ben Stokes criticized the bowler-friendly Melbourne pitch after the Ashes Test ended in just two days, stirring debates on selective criticism in cricket. Both former and current players emphasized the need for fair scrutiny across pitches globally, drawing comparisons with how Indian pitches are often criticized.

Updated: 27-12-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:12 IST
The Melbourne Cricket Ground faced significant criticism after the Boxing Day Test where England triumphed over Australia in just two days. England captain Ben Stokes called the pitch excessively bowler-friendly, with 36 wickets falling in six sessions, and drew parallels to the harsh critiques Indian pitches receive when spinners dominate.

Supporting Stokes' view, former cricketers like Kevin Pietersen and Dinesh Karthik questioned why similar venues don't face equal scrutiny. The heavy grass cover on the MCG deck resulted in unpredictable batting conditions, leading to quick dismissals and a test match that concluded prematurely.

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith admitted the pitch offered too much for bowlers, while Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg acknowledged the short test was detrimental to the business of cricket, advocating a balance between bat and ball to maintain the sport's integrity and appeal.

