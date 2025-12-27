Stalemate in Pune: NCP Alliance Talks Hit Snag

The anticipated alliance talks between the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) and Ajit Pawar-led ruling NCP have hit a roadblock ahead of the Pune civic elections next month. Disputes over the election symbols have left negotiations at a standstill, prompting political maneuvering.

Scheduled for January 15, elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai, see shifting alliances and strategic posturing. Despite direct discussions on Friday, senior NCP (SP) leader Ankush Kakade confirmed that alignment proposals met opposition, particularly regarding contest symbols.

In a significant development, Prashant Jagtap, former NCP (SP) city unit president, resigned amid alliance talks and joined Congress, citing ideological fidelity. With the symbol debate ongoing and party disagreements unresolved, the political landscape remains tense.

