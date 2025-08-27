Dollar Resurgence Amid Fed and Nvidia Focus

Recovery for the U.S. dollar marked Wednesday's trading, despite ongoing concerns surrounding the Federal Reserve's independence. Lisa Cook, fired by an order from President Trump, plans to challenge the decision legally, adding to the climate of uncertainty affecting market responses.

At the same time, European shares steadied, drawn to Nvidia's expected earnings and reduced French political turbulence following a selloff. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to its lowest since May, with potential shifts in Fed policy influencing interest rate expectations and market bets.

As anticipation grows for Nvidia's earnings release, the tech company's Chinese business dealings remain in focus amid trade tensions. Conversely, Japanese bond yields rose, Chinese stocks surged, and commodities like oil and gold saw marginal declines, reflecting the complexity of global market dynamics.

