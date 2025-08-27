Kashmir Valley Battles Rising Waters Amid Torrential Rainfall

The Kashmir Valley faces a flood-like scenario after persistent rainfall forced rivers and streams to swell past danger thresholds. In response, authorities have issued a flood alert across several districts owing to sharply rising water levels in the Jhelum River and its tributaries.

Describing the weather conditions as adverse, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, informed ANI that irrigation and flood control teams are actively monitoring the situation from South to North Kashmir. Key water gauge levels at Sangam, Anantnag, and Ram Munshi Bagh are under close watch, with schools, colleges, and universities closed as a precautionary measure.

The administration has ordered the suspension of all educational activities to safeguard students while keeping response teams on standby. Resident Imtiyaz Ahmed reported continuous rain, with water levels rising but not causing panic. Meanwhile, Raqib, another resident, highlighted rising water levels and the necessity of precautionary measures.

In a collaborative response, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah updated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the unfolding flood situation, with the PM assuring full support from the central government.

The Chief Minister noted some relief as rainfall lessened and water levels began retreating from low-lying areas, although risks to certain infrastructure persist. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department reported record-breaking rainfall in Jammu and Udhampur, with unprecedented levels recorded.

