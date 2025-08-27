Bumper Maize Harvest Predicted for South Africa in 2025

South African farmers are anticipating a bumper maize harvest in the upcoming 2024/2025 season, according to the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC). The committee's latest projections suggest a 23% increase in production compared to the previous season.

The CEC's seventh summer crop forecast estimates the 2025 maize yield at 15.802 million metric tons, a notable rise from the 12.85 million metric tons recorded in the prior season. This updated forecast supersedes the earlier July 29 estimate of 15.031 million metric tons.

The projected harvest will include 8.081 million tons of white maize for human consumption and 7.721 million tons of yellow maize primarily for animal feed, marking a substantial boost in both categories.