London Stocks Slip Amid Federal Reserve Uncertainty

On Wednesday, London's FTSE 100 index finished marginally lower, dragged by heavyweight financial stocks amid investor concern over the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence.

This downturn follows President Trump's abrupt dismissal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, a move contested legally by Cook. Financials, including NatWest, were prominent decliners.

Despite recent highs, the UK market faced two consecutive days of downturn, exacerbated by a bank holiday. Bucking the trend, personal goods and JD Sports showed recovery, while Prudential announced a $1.1 billion buyback, despite a share price dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)