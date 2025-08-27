Left Menu

Bihar Governor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, Invokes Blessings for India's Prosperity

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan joined Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at a pandal, extending his wishes for India's prosperity under Lord Ganesha's guidance. The ten-day festival, celebrating new beginnings, sees devotees nationwide partaking in prayers and vibrant festivities honoring wisdom and intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:16 IST
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited a Ganesh Pooja pandal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an auspicious celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited a Ganesh Pooja pandal, delivering heartfelt greetings to the people of Bihar, and extending wishes for the nation's prosperity. The Governor, emphasizing the importance of knowledge, invoked the blessings of Lord Ganesha, honored as the deity of wisdom and new beginnings. "On Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish everyone well. May India prosper and grow, blessed by Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom," remarked Governor Khan.

The visit saw the Governor deeply engaged in prayers and the vibrant festivities, encapsulating the grandeur of Vinayak Chaturthi celebrations. Also known as Vinayak Chavithi, the festival is a homage to Lord Ganesha, revered by millions as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom and intelligence. Devotees across the country and abroad celebrate by decorating homes and pandals, partaking in prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

Celebrated over ten days, the festival begins with 'Chaturthi' and culminates on 'Anantha Chaturdashi', highlighting Ganesha's esteemed place as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the remover of obstacles. The nationwide celebrations include fasting, preparing delicacies, and visiting pandals, showcasing the profound reverence for Lord Ganesha's divine guidance during this festive period. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

