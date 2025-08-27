India's Railways Revolution: Multi-Tracking Projects to Transform Connectivity

The Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has given the nod to four substantial railway projects totaling an estimated Rs. 12,328 Crore, as per a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) announcement on Wednesday. Modi, via a post on X, emphasized the government's dedication to boosting connectivity and developing next-gen infrastructure, highlighting projects that will benefit Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, and introduce a new railway line in Gujarat's remote Kutch region.

CCEA clarified that the four initiatives include multi-tracking across key states and a new line enhancing Kutch's connectivity. These ventures aim to expedite passenger and goods transportation, reduce logistics costs, and cut oil dependence. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted these projects will lessen CO2 emissions, supporting sustainable rail operations. Additionally, they are slated to generate 251 lakh person-days of employment and bolster tourism by connecting 866 villages and key historical sites in the Kutch region.

The strategic significance of these projects is substantial, connecting the Rann of Kutch and historical sites like Dholavira and Koteshwar. They're poised to enhance connectivity for over 3,108 villages, directly affecting around 47.34 lakh people and one aspirant district—Kalaburagi—in Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam. The increased line capacity will enhance Indian Railways' operational efficiency and service reliability, aligning with PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision and the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan's objectives for multimodal connectivity.