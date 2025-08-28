India's Skies Soar: Domestic Aviation Grows in 2025 Despite Monthly Dip

India's domestic aviation sector has sustained its growth trajectory in 2025, according to the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Airlines ferried 977.79 lakh passengers between January and July, representing a 5.9 per cent year-on-year rise from the 923.35 lakh passengers recorded in the identical period of 2024. However, the industry experienced a slight month-to-month slowdown, with July's passenger traffic sliding by 2.94 per cent compared to June, from 129.87 lakh to 126.05 lakh passengers.

Despite this monthly decline, airlines have maintained robust passenger load factors (PLFs), signaling consistent demand and effective capacity utilization. IndiGo, India's leading airline by market share, recorded a PLF of 84.1% in July, a small dip from June's 85.4%. Nevertheless, IndiGo remains dominant in the domestic air travel scene by capitalizing on its extensive fleet and network. This high PLF indicates unyielding demand, even in a traditionally slow month.

The Air India Group, encompassing Air India and Air India Express, posted a PLF of 78.6% in July, down from June's 81.5%. Though the group holds its position as the second-largest domestic player, the data highlighted growing pressure on capacity amid an extensive fleet and service overhaul under the Tata Group. Akasa Air showed remarkable growth, achieving a 90.2% PLF, closely trailing IndiGo's efficiency. SpiceJet sustained an 84.2% PLF, while emerging airlines like Fly91 demonstrated progress with a 70% PLF in July. Other regional operators, including IndiaOne Air, displayed significant improvement in load factors, enhancing from June's 60.4% to 74.5% in July, while Alliance Air and Fly Big faced challenges maintaining competitive PLFs.

(With inputs from agencies.)