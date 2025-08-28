Tragedy Strikes Near Vaishno Devi: UP CM Offers Aid as J&K Efforts Ramp Up

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his condolences to the families of victims who perished in a devastating landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. In a gesture of support, CM Yogi announced financial aid of Rs four lakh for each family affected by the tragedy, specifically those from Uttar Pradesh.

In response to the calamity that claimed 30 lives near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at the Adhkwari Cave Temple on the route to Vaishno Devi, the Chief Minister has instructed officials to ensure the prompt return of the bodies to their respective households. This landslide highlights the vulnerabilities faced by pilgrims in the region.

On the administrative front, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a high-level meeting to assess the ongoing relief and rescue efforts post-landslide, alongside addressing several districts grappling with flash floods. He has mandated officials to prioritize citizen safety, especially in low-lying areas, and ensure the restoration of vital services like healthcare, electricity, and connectivity in affected zones.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed the urgency of reopening vital transport routes and maintaining adequate supplies of food and medicines in disaster-hit areas. His directives included collaborating with NHPC Limited, PGCIL, and NHAI to restore power and road networks, thus reinforcing efforts to mitigate the natural disaster's impact. (ANI)

