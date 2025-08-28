Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Amid Punjab Flood Crisis as Breakfast Scheme Expands

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticizes Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for participating in a Tamil Nadu event amidst devastating rains in Punjab. Mann has deployed his cabinet to manage flood relief, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach in aiding affected residents, while Sirsa accuses him of negligence and prioritizing political appearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:59 IST
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has launched a scathing criticism of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of neglecting his home state during a critical crisis. As heavy rains lash Punjab, Sirsa claims Mann is preoccupied with political events, particularly the recent expansion of a breakfast scheme in Tamil Nadu, attended by Mann and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Sirsa's comments have sparked controversy, as he lambasted Mann for having "no other work except looting people" while citizens in Punjab face severe losses from flooding. According to Sirsa, it is "sad" and "regretful" that Punjab has a leader who seems more interested in external engagements than addressing local crises.

Despite these accusations, Chief Minister Mann has mobilized his entire cabinet to handle the flood crisis with urgency. Cabinet ministers have been dispatched to the worst-hit regions to manage rescue operations and ensure relief supplies reach those in need. Finance Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema emphasized the government's commitment to leaving "no stone unturned" in protecting lives and properties from flood damage.

