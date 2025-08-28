Left Menu

Jio Financial Services: Revolutionizing Savings with Auto-Investments

Jio Payments Bank plans to auto-invest idle deposits in overnight mutual funds for higher returns. The bank, serving over 25 lakh customers, aims to diversify revenue through innovative products like Savings Pro. Jio Financial Services collaborates strategically to expand its portfolio and enhance customer engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Payments Bank is set to reshape the financial landscape with its latest initiative to auto-invest customers' idle deposits in overnight mutual funds, offering prospects for enhanced returns, according to a senior official's statement on Thursday.

Jio Financial Services is charting new territory by forming strategic partnerships with renowned global brands to bolster its offerings, aiming to diversify revenue streams through innovative financial products. The launch of Savings Pro, India's first savings account auto-investing in mutual funds, is a testament to this approach.

Despite interest rate cuts, which saw returns dip to 2.50% per annum, Jio Payments Bank is expanding its services, including Aadhaar-enabled transactions, B2B UPI, and toll plaza management. With over 80 lakh active users, the Jiofinance app is pioneering tax filing and planning, underscoring the company's commitment to responsible growth and customer-centric solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

