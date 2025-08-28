Legal Battle Intensifies in Rabri Devi’s Land-for-Job Scam Case

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday conducted a crucial hearing concerning the alleged land-for-job scam involving former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi. Her senior counsel concluded arguments centered on charge framing. The session, presided over by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, involved virtual attendance of the Special Public Prosecutor for the CBI and continued via video conferencing in a closed courtroom.

The court is set to further evaluate arguments regarding charge framing for Bhola Yadav, with previous hearings on August 19. During those sessions, Rabri Devi's legal team argued that her land purchases were lawful transactions with no favoritism towards job candidates. They emphasized that financial transactions were separate from any alleged corruption.

Senior advocate for Rabri Devi contended that the CBI's evidence must show corruption, asserting that all land purchases were legitimate with associated payment documentation provided. The argument refuted claims of inappropriate acts tied to employment exchanges for land, highlighting that all transactions were financially compensated without expectation of job placement, challenging the CBI's assertions.

