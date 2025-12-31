Left Menu

Fake CBI Officers Nabbed in Daring Heist at Trader's Home

Five men who posed as CBI officers were arrested in Bulandshahr for robbing a trader. The police recovered Rs 13.30 lakh, gold, silver, motorcycles, and firearms from them. The crime was orchestrated by Indrapal, who was released on bail before the robbery. Another suspect, Ankur, remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:19 IST
Fake CBI Officers Nabbed in Daring Heist at Trader's Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five men who allegedly posed as Central Bureau of Investigation officers and carried out a heist at a trader's house in Bulandshahr have been apprehended, according to authorities on Wednesday.

The arrests were executed by the Bulandshahr Police with assistance from the district Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. Recovered items include Rs 13.30 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery, two motorcycles linked to the crime, and three illegal firearms with cartridges.

The accused—Indrapal alias Tau, Yakesh alias Chhotu, and Sachin from Aligarh, and Yashpal alias Raja, and Sanjay from Bulandshahr—had rewards posted for them. One more suspect, Ankur, is still at large and search efforts are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India
2
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

 India
3
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India
4
SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025