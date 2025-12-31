Fake CBI Officers Nabbed in Daring Heist at Trader's Home

Five men who allegedly posed as Central Bureau of Investigation officers and carried out a heist at a trader's house in Bulandshahr have been apprehended, according to authorities on Wednesday.

The arrests were executed by the Bulandshahr Police with assistance from the district Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. Recovered items include Rs 13.30 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery, two motorcycles linked to the crime, and three illegal firearms with cartridges.

The accused—Indrapal alias Tau, Yakesh alias Chhotu, and Sachin from Aligarh, and Yashpal alias Raja, and Sanjay from Bulandshahr—had rewards posted for them. One more suspect, Ankur, is still at large and search efforts are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)