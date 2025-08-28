Tripura's Child Welfare Initiatives Impact Thousands
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that over 4,200 children in the state have benefited from government child welfare initiatives. Programmes include sponsorship, foster care, and adoption, alongside efforts for universal school enrolment and nutrition schemes. The initiatives were discussed at the North East Regional Convention on Child Rights.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted significant progress in child welfare, with more than 4,200 children benefiting from government initiatives aimed at better care and protection.
Saha emphasized the establishment of special juvenile police units across every district to ensure child care, investigation, and protection, speaking at the North East Regional Convention on Child Rights held at Pragna Bhavan.
He noted the state's comprehensive approach, which includes fostering, adoption, and extensive nutrition programs, asserting that efforts aim to ensure no child is left behind in education and welfare.
