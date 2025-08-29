Left Menu

Tragic End: Harassment Claims Lead to Wife's Suicide

A former software professional, now panipuri vendor, was arrested after his wife, Shilpa Panchangamath, allegedly committed suicide due to harassment for dowry at their home in Suddaguntepalya. Her mother accused Praveen and his family of mental and physical abuse, sparking a police investigation into the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-08-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 00:10 IST
Tragic End: Harassment Claims Lead to Wife's Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a man who abandoned a lucrative software career to sell panipuri was apprehended by police for reportedly prompting his wife's suicide in Suddaguntepalya.

The victim, Shilpa Panchangamath, was discovered deceased, with accusations surfacing of dowry-related harassment from her husband Praveen and his mother.

The tragic incident has raised questions about dowry practices and highlighted the need for stringent measures to protect women from domestic abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Expands Stamp Duty Exemption to Ex-Servicemen, Disabled

Uttar Pradesh Expands Stamp Duty Exemption to Ex-Servicemen, Disabled

 India
2
Naomi Osaka's Commanding Win Stuns at U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka's Commanding Win Stuns at U.S. Open

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeling

Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeli...

 United States
4
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event i...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025