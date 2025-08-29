Tragic End: Harassment Claims Lead to Wife's Suicide

In a shocking turn of events, a man who abandoned a lucrative software career to sell panipuri was apprehended by police for reportedly prompting his wife's suicide in Suddaguntepalya.

The victim, Shilpa Panchangamath, was discovered deceased, with accusations surfacing of dowry-related harassment from her husband Praveen and his mother.

The tragic incident has raised questions about dowry practices and highlighted the need for stringent measures to protect women from domestic abuse.

