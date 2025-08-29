Tragic End: Harassment Claims Lead to Wife's Suicide
A former software professional, now panipuri vendor, was arrested after his wife, Shilpa Panchangamath, allegedly committed suicide due to harassment for dowry at their home in Suddaguntepalya. Her mother accused Praveen and his family of mental and physical abuse, sparking a police investigation into the tragic incident.
In a shocking turn of events, a man who abandoned a lucrative software career to sell panipuri was apprehended by police for reportedly prompting his wife's suicide in Suddaguntepalya.
The victim, Shilpa Panchangamath, was discovered deceased, with accusations surfacing of dowry-related harassment from her husband Praveen and his mother.
The tragic incident has raised questions about dowry practices and highlighted the need for stringent measures to protect women from domestic abuse.
