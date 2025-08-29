Left Menu

Piyush Gupta: A Financial Luminary with Global Recognition

Indian-origin banker Piyush Gupta has been appointed as an Alternate Member of Singapore's Council of Presidential Advisers for four years. Recognized for his leadership in DBS Group, Gupta, a recipient of several awards, has contributed significantly to the financial and social landscape in Singapore and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Piyush Gupta, an Indian-origin banker, has been appointed as an Alternate Member of the Council of Presidential Advisers in Singapore for a term of four years. President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, following the Prime Minister's advice, made the announcement, as confirmed by the President's office.

Having settled in Singapore, Gupta, aged 65, holds a BA Honours in Economics from St. Stephen's College, Delhi, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Ahmedabad. Honored with the Public Service Star in 2020, he has been recognized for his contributions to the nation.

Gupta, former CEO and Director of DBS Group from 2009 to 2025, spearheaded its successful transformation. He has also served Citigroup for 27 years, culminating as CEO for South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. A trustee of SINDA, he holds chair positions across multiple prestigious boards, and his executive excellence has earned him global accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

