Hope for Minorities: Odisha CM Awards Citizenship to 35

In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has awarded Indian citizenship certificates to 35 individuals from Nabarangpur district, highlighting the nation's commitment to minorities.

This initiative falls under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of reviving India's values of humanity and asylum. The special program, organized by the Odisha Census Directorate and the Union Home Ministry, underscored the importance of providing shelter to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries.

The beneficiaries, who entered India before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, will now enjoy benefits such as land for the landless and caste certificates. Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari emphasized the ancestral ties many of these individuals have with India, reinforcing the need for such legislative measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)