Left Menu

Hope for Minorities: Odisha CM Awards Citizenship to 35

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi granted Indian citizenship certificates to 35 people from Nabarangpur under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The event, attended by officials, highlighted India's commitment to supporting minorities, especially from neighboring countries. The new citizens will receive benefits including land and caste certificates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-12-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 08:49 IST
Hope for Minorities: Odisha CM Awards Citizenship to 35
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has awarded Indian citizenship certificates to 35 individuals from Nabarangpur district, highlighting the nation's commitment to minorities.

This initiative falls under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of reviving India's values of humanity and asylum. The special program, organized by the Odisha Census Directorate and the Union Home Ministry, underscored the importance of providing shelter to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries.

The beneficiaries, who entered India before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, will now enjoy benefits such as land for the landless and caste certificates. Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari emphasized the ancestral ties many of these individuals have with India, reinforcing the need for such legislative measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025