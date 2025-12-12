CMSB National Awards 2025 Honor Karnataka Police

The Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB) held the 8th CMSB National Awards 2025 at The Ashok LaLiT, Bengaluru, celebrating the commendable public service of Karnataka's senior police leadership. The ceremony, attended by senior officials and media representatives, shone a spotlight on exemplary contributions to public safety and governance.

Among the honorees were Shri Seemanth Kumar Singh and Smt. Sarah Fathima, recognized for their excellence in urban policing, while Shri Srihari Babu B.L. received accolades for outstanding crime investigation. Their leadership reinforces Karnataka's status as a benchmark in policing excellence across the nation.

CMSB Chairman Dr. Bickey Bangari lauded the Karnataka Police Department for its commitment to justice and public welfare, emphasizing the Council's dedication to supporting individuals and institutions advocating democratic communication and constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)