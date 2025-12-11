Left Menu

Reviving Traditions: Odisha CM Awards Citizenship to Persecuted Minorities

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi awarded Indian citizenship certificates to 35 individuals from the Nabarangpur district. Under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, these individuals, who arrived before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, received the certificates during a special ceremony highlighting India's humanitarian spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:23 IST
Reviving Traditions: Odisha CM Awards Citizenship to Persecuted Minorities
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi granted Indian citizenship certificates to 35 individuals from Nabarangpur district at a special event. This initiative is part of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive India's traditional values of humanity and asylum.

The CAA allows minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, who entered India before December 31, 2014, to gain Indian citizenship. Majhi emphasized that this 'holy legislation' is a beacon of hope for minorities who have been persecuted for years. He assured the new citizens that their safety and progress are now the responsibility of India.

Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari highlighted that the PM designed the CAA with the persecuted minority communities in mind, and new citizens will be eligible for all governmental benefits. Among the recipients, Bapin Mirda, originally from Bangladesh, expressed gratitude for his new identity as an Indian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025