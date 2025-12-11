Reviving Traditions: Odisha CM Awards Citizenship to Persecuted Minorities

On Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi granted Indian citizenship certificates to 35 individuals from Nabarangpur district at a special event. This initiative is part of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive India's traditional values of humanity and asylum.

The CAA allows minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, who entered India before December 31, 2014, to gain Indian citizenship. Majhi emphasized that this 'holy legislation' is a beacon of hope for minorities who have been persecuted for years. He assured the new citizens that their safety and progress are now the responsibility of India.

Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari highlighted that the PM designed the CAA with the persecuted minority communities in mind, and new citizens will be eligible for all governmental benefits. Among the recipients, Bapin Mirda, originally from Bangladesh, expressed gratitude for his new identity as an Indian.

