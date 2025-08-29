Left Menu

China Stocks Surge Amidst Liquidity Drive Despite Tech Cautions

China stocks experienced a significant rise, posting their largest monthly gain since 2024, due to ample liquidity. Despite warnings from tech firms about recent price surges, Hong Kong shares recorded weekly losses. Government efforts aim to regulate competitive pricing practices, impacting market dynamics.

Updated: 29-08-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 09:56 IST
China Stocks Surge Amidst Liquidity Drive Despite Tech Cautions
China's stock market witnessed a notable rise on Friday, registering its largest monthly increase since September 2024, fueled by abundant liquidity.

Despite the buoyant market, tech firms have raised concerns following stark increases in their stock prices. Hong Kong shares, however, recorded losses over the week.

The Chinese government is actively pursuing regulatory measures to address aggressive pricing strategies in various sectors, impacting overall market dynamics significantly.

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

