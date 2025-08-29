Uttarakhand Battles Cloudburst Fury: CM Dhami Leads Relief Efforts

In response to the catastrophic cloudburst and heavy rainfall assailing the districts of Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Tehri, and Bageshwar, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has mobilized swift relief efforts. On Friday, he communicated with the District Magistrates via phone, urging expedited rescue operations and immediate relocation of affected residents to safety.

During a high-level disaster management meeting at the Chief Minister's residence, Dhami directed officials to ensure prompt provision of essential services in the afflicted regions. This includes the rapid restoration of road links, electricity, and water supply. Detailed virtual briefings from the District Magistrates informed Dhami of the cloudburst's impact, and he ordered a further acceleration of rescue initiatives.

The Uttarakhand government remains on high alert throughout the monsoon season. Dhami emphasized the necessity for immediate availability of resources for disaster relief and stipulated compensation for affected families per official guidelines. Earlier in the day, instructions were issued to senior officials and disaster management teams to enhance relief measures in the impacted districts.

Amid relentless rainfall and a cloudburst in Rudraprayag, over 70 residents have been evacuated from endangered areas. The Mandakini River, dangerously swollen, poses a threat to the Kedarnath and Mandakini valleys, exacerbating the crisis.

The Vasu Kedar cloudburst led to minor damage yet compounded existing challenges. SP Akshay Prahlad Konde reported three-hour long heavy rain alerts and rising water in the Mandakini River. While Vasu Kedar village endured minimal harm, damaged routes obstructed access for emergency services, necessitating resident relocations and ongoing inspections.

Rescue teams, including SDRF units, have reached the affected zones, aiming to overcome damaged infrastructure and expedite operations. More than 70 individuals have been shifted to safer locations, although some remain unaccounted for amidst the debris.