Maharashtra Floods: Over 5,000 Evacuated, Severe Rainfall Continues

In the wake of relentless downpours, Maharashtra's Nanded district faces intensified flood conditions, prompting the evacuation of more than 5,000 residents and leaving approximately 1,500 stranded as critical rivers overflow. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, actively overseeing the situation, maintains constant communication with the District Collector to address the emergency.

The Chief Minister's Office revealed that 69 of the district's 93 revenue circles have been inundated with excessive rainfall, with the Kandhar and Malakoli circles recording an alarming 284.50 mm of rain. Additional areas within the district received significant amounts, exacerbating the flood crisis as rivers like Godavari, Manar, Manjara, and Lendi threaten local communities.

As heavy rainfall affects neighboring Telangana, backwater from key dams complicates the flood scenario, affecting several talukas. The administration has deployed rescue teams from SDRF, CRPF, and local law enforcement, while an army unit has been mobilized to assist. Despite the dire circumstances, the Chief Minister asserts that the situation remains controlled, though a school holiday is declared and disaster management efforts continue, following six flood-related fatalities across Maharashtra.

