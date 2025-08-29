Noah Holdings: Driving Global Growth with Strategic Initiatives

Noah Holdings Limited has recently revealed robust financial growth for the first half of 2025. The company's net revenues for the second quarter surged to RMB 630 million, marking a 2.2% increase from the previous year. Their non-GAAP net income also saw a significant rise, reflecting efficient cost management and strategic initiatives.

As part of its expansion strategy, Noah has entered a partnership with Coinbase Asset Management to establish Olive's first stablecoin yield fund. This move is aligned with their goal to broaden digital asset-related product lines and capture opportunities in this burgeoning market. Overseas operations now constitute nearly 50% of Noah's total net revenues.

Looking ahead, Noah plans to strengthen its market position by expanding its HNWI client base in mature markets and enhancing its product offerings across primary and secondary markets. Their focus remains on long-term sustainable growth, leveraging AI for operational efficiency, and maintaining prudent market oversight.

