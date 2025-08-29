Left Menu

Noah Holdings: Driving Global Growth with Strategic Initiatives

Noah Holdings Limited, a leading wealth management service provider, reported significant financial growth for the first half of 2025. Key highlights include a strong global expansion strategy, a partnership with Coinbase Asset Management for a stablecoin yield fund, and robust revenue from investment product distribution, especially overseas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:49 IST
Noah Holdings: Driving Global Growth with Strategic Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Noah Holdings Limited has recently revealed robust financial growth for the first half of 2025. The company's net revenues for the second quarter surged to RMB 630 million, marking a 2.2% increase from the previous year. Their non-GAAP net income also saw a significant rise, reflecting efficient cost management and strategic initiatives.

As part of its expansion strategy, Noah has entered a partnership with Coinbase Asset Management to establish Olive's first stablecoin yield fund. This move is aligned with their goal to broaden digital asset-related product lines and capture opportunities in this burgeoning market. Overseas operations now constitute nearly 50% of Noah's total net revenues.

Looking ahead, Noah plans to strengthen its market position by expanding its HNWI client base in mature markets and enhancing its product offerings across primary and secondary markets. Their focus remains on long-term sustainable growth, leveraging AI for operational efficiency, and maintaining prudent market oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

 India
2
Reliance Unveils AI Subsidiary with Global Tech Partnerships

Reliance Unveils AI Subsidiary with Global Tech Partnerships

 India
3
IBM to Revolutionize India's Tech Scene with Quantum Compute Center in Amaravati

IBM to Revolutionize India's Tech Scene with Quantum Compute Center in Amara...

 Global
4
India's Economic Surge: Leading Global Growth

India's Economic Surge: Leading Global Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025