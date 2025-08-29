Left Menu

Reliance's Green Energy Revolution: A New Era in Sustainable Power

Reliance Industries Ltd is making significant strides in clean energy, planning a mega battery production factory by 2026 and a large solar project in Gujarat. Anant Ambani, leading the charge, aims to transform Jamnagar into a global green energy hub, building diverse energy production facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:14 IST
Reliance's Green Energy Revolution: A New Era in Sustainable Power
Reliance Industries Ltd
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries Ltd is set to revolutionize the clean energy sector with significant plans including a mega battery production facility by 2026. The company is also planning a vast solar electricity project that spans over an area three times the size of Singapore, aiming for completion by 2032.

In his debut at the annual general meeting, Anant Ambani, executive director of Reliance, announced initiatives to create a highly integrated new energy ecosystem at Jamnagar in Gujarat. This complex will encompass various renewable energy platforms, including solar, battery storage, and hydrogen production capabilities, pushing towards net zero emissions by 2035.

Reliance aims to generate green electricity and chemicals, such as green ammonia and sustainable aviation fuel, through its giga factories. Additionally, plans to produce 3 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2032 are underway, positioning India as a global hub for cost-competitive green energy solutions. This shift aligns with continued investments in their core petrochemical business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manoj Jarange's Maratha Quota Protest: A Demand for Recognition

Manoj Jarange's Maratha Quota Protest: A Demand for Recognition

 India
2
Golap Borbora would have taken on those opposing SIR if he was alive, his govt found 36,780 illegal foreigners in voters' list: Amit Shah.

Golap Borbora would have taken on those opposing SIR if he was alive, his go...

 India
3
Uttarakhand Downpour: Tragedy Strikes with Landslides and Missing Persons

Uttarakhand Downpour: Tragedy Strikes with Landslides and Missing Persons

 India
4
Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025