Reliance's Green Energy Revolution: A New Era in Sustainable Power

Reliance Industries Ltd is set to revolutionize the clean energy sector with significant plans including a mega battery production facility by 2026. The company is also planning a vast solar electricity project that spans over an area three times the size of Singapore, aiming for completion by 2032.

In his debut at the annual general meeting, Anant Ambani, executive director of Reliance, announced initiatives to create a highly integrated new energy ecosystem at Jamnagar in Gujarat. This complex will encompass various renewable energy platforms, including solar, battery storage, and hydrogen production capabilities, pushing towards net zero emissions by 2035.

Reliance aims to generate green electricity and chemicals, such as green ammonia and sustainable aviation fuel, through its giga factories. Additionally, plans to produce 3 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2032 are underway, positioning India as a global hub for cost-competitive green energy solutions. This shift aligns with continued investments in their core petrochemical business.

