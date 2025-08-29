Inflation Report Steadies Rate Cut Bets, Stirs Tariff Concerns

Wall Street's leading stock indexes opened lower on Friday, following an inflation report meeting expectations. This reinforced predictions of a possible September interest rate cut but heightened apprehensions over the impact of tariffs on prices.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 45.9 points, translating to a 0.10% decline, settling at 45,590.96 points.

The S&P 500 fell by 12.6 points, or 0.19%, to reach 6,489.28, and the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 74.8 points, or 0.34%, marking its position at 21,630.326 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)