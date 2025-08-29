Iran's Oil Exports: Defying Sanctions with Resilience

In an assertion made on Friday, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad addressed concerns about the reimposition of sanctions affecting the nation's oil sales. Speaking to YJC news agency, Paknejad assured that Tehran has developed strategies to navigate these potential restrictions.

The so-called "snapback" of sanctions was anticipated to bring challenges, particularly in halting oil exports. However, Iran appears steadfast, with Paknejad confidently stating that their exports will persist despite such constraints.

The minister's declarations hint at a calculated approach by Iran to maintain its oil export levels, ensuring economic resilience in the face of international sanctions pressures.

