Left Menu

Russia's Expanding Battlefield Footprint in Ukraine

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov announced accelerated advances by Russian forces in Ukraine, capturing more territory monthly. Significant damage has been inflicted on Ukraine's military-industrial infrastructure, with 146 critical targets hit. Efforts are ongoing to enhance Russia's drone capabilities and improve tactical mobility with additional equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:31 IST
Russia's Expanding Battlefield Footprint in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov stated on Friday that Russia's military has increased its rate of territorial gains in Ukraine, now capturing between 600-700 square kilometers each month. This marks a notable increase from the 300-400 square kilometers initially captured at the start of the year.

Belousov highlighted that significant damage had been inflicted on Ukraine's military and industrial infrastructure, with 35 mass strikes targeting 146 critically important sites this year. The Russian forces have affected 62% of key enterprises within Ukraine's military-industrial complex, focusing on production capabilities and logistical hubs.

While Reuters could not independently verify these claims, Belousov acknowledged the need for Russia to enhance its drone capacities, including faster training for operators. He also noted the priority of improving the mobility of tactical groups, citing the delivery of thousands of motorcycles and quad bikes to the Russian armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

 India
2
Jharkhand HC Tackles Waterbody Encroachment

Jharkhand HC Tackles Waterbody Encroachment

 India
3
Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

 Global
4
Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025