Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov stated on Friday that Russia's military has increased its rate of territorial gains in Ukraine, now capturing between 600-700 square kilometers each month. This marks a notable increase from the 300-400 square kilometers initially captured at the start of the year.

Belousov highlighted that significant damage had been inflicted on Ukraine's military and industrial infrastructure, with 35 mass strikes targeting 146 critically important sites this year. The Russian forces have affected 62% of key enterprises within Ukraine's military-industrial complex, focusing on production capabilities and logistical hubs.

While Reuters could not independently verify these claims, Belousov acknowledged the need for Russia to enhance its drone capacities, including faster training for operators. He also noted the priority of improving the mobility of tactical groups, citing the delivery of thousands of motorcycles and quad bikes to the Russian armed forces.

