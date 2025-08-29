Left Menu

Controversial Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri Surrenders Amid Legal Heat

Congress corporator Anwar Qadri, accused of criminal conspiracy in two rape cases, surrendered in Indore after being on the run for over two months. Police increased pressure by seizing assets and arresting associates. Qadri turned himself in dressed incognito, leading to a police remand granted by the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:24 IST
Congress corporator Anwar Qadri in police custody. (Photo/Indore Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Congress corporator Anwar Qadri, accused of criminal conspiracy in connection with two rape cases, surrendered before a district court in Indore on Friday. Qadri managed to remain elusive for over two months before eventually succumbing to mounting police pressure and appearing in court disguised as a lawyer.

The Banganga police had registered cases against Qadri for his alleged involvement in these crimes that were reported in June. The main culprits in the cases were apprehended earlier, with sections of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act invoked during the investigation. Qadri's involvement came to light, prompting an intensive search operation.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya, a substantial reward was placed on Qadri, increasing from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000. Relentless efforts by the police, including raids across states and the arrest of his daughter, culminated in Qadri's surrender. The court, responding to police requests, granted a five-day remand for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

